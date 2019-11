SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced that Military Road will be reopening Monday afternoon for the winter.

The release stated that construction on the road will continue in the Spring of 2020. Once the construction is resumed, the detour will go back into effect until the project is completed.

The engineering division would also like to remind drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and to obey all traffic signs.