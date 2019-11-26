Military Road reopens after months of construction and closures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some exciting news for many Siouxland drivers and business owners, who now have another route to get to North Sioux City.

After several months of construction and closures, Military Road officially opening to drivers for the winter on Monday.

The city engineers saying the final phase of the project will begin next spring.

“Currently, the project is on-time. It doesn’t seem like it because it’s dragging into 2020, but it is on time because we have had a lot of rain and weather delays on this project this year,” said Gordon Phair, Sioux City engineer.

In the spring, the city says it will complete the sidewalks, parking areas, and landscaping portion of the project.