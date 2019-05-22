Military Appreciation Blood Drive taking place this Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to show their support for local heroes this Memorial Day weekend.

The blood center is hosting a Military Appreciation Blood Drive. It aims to honor active duty military as well as veterans while providing much-needed blood donations to Siouxland hospitals.

The blood drive will take place May 24 and 25 at the Sioux City LifeServe Blood Center. Those who donate will get the chance to order a limited edition t-shirt from the LifeServe online store.

Claire DeRoin, with LifeServe Blood Center, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us just how important blood donations are, not just Memorial Day weekend, but all summer.