Milford Police seeking to identify vehicle involved in hit and run

MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) – The Milford Police Department (MPD) is looking to identify a car involved in a hit and run crash Sunday.
Officials said the car is a red Toyota Camry that was damaged during the hit and run on the passenger side door, breaking the window. The car already had front-end damage from another crash.
The crash occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of 10th Street in front of Exile Gaming, the MPD said.
The MPD said the Camry was last seen headed westbound on 13th Street. A man and a woman were seen in the car.
If you have any information regarding this incident, the Milford Police Department can be contacted at (712) 338-2741.
