MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) - An officer in Milford, Iowa has been accused of buying alcohol for someone underaged.

Richard Zalabowski, 28, an officer of the Milford Police Department, was charged with supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age.

According to court documents, a state trooper was informed on December 14 of the incident and opened an investigation.

Court documents allege that on December 8, 2018, Zalabowski was at The Ritz, a bar and grill, in Arnolds Park when he bought alcohol for 19-year-old Tatum Green.

Green is alleged to have admitted in a voluntary interview that Zalabowski bought her drinks at the bar.

Zalabowski is said to have reasonably known that Green was underage based on his "previous and ongoing relationship with Green."

The City of Milford's website said that Zalabowski joined the Milford Police Department in June 2016.

Chief Bob Clark of the Milford Police Department confirmed that Zalabowski was a patrolman for the police department. He couldn't speak further on the incident because it was a personnel issue though.

Court filings show that a motion was made on Friday for the Clay County Attorney Kristi Busse to prosecute the case. KCAU 9 reached out to Dickinson County Attorney Jon Martin. He said that since he works with police regularly, he wanted to take any conflict of interest out of the case.

If convicted, Zalabowski would face a minimum fine of $500.