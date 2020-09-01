Milford man taken into custody following manhunt near Estherville

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Milford, Iowa man wanted on federal charges was taken into custody on Monday following a manhunt.

Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens said a deputy was on patrol in Ft. Defiance State Park on Monday around 2:30 p.m. when they saw a man sitting on a motorcycle near the east entrance of the park. Both the man and motorcycle matched the description of a man wanted on federal charges and was believed to possibly be armed.

When the deputy tried to investigate further, the man, later identified as Christopher Michael Frerichs, 44, of Milford, fled into the heavily wooded area. Authorities from the sheriff’s office, Estherville Police Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement were called in to help, setting a perimeter around Ft. Defiance, while the multi-agency response team searched the area.

Authorities said the officers were led through about a half-mile of the wooded area by a K-9 from Kossuth County. Yoshi, a K-9, led them to a riverbank where Frerichs was hiding.

He was taken into custody without incident at 6:29 p.m. and taken to Emmet County Jail. He will remain at the jail until he is turned over to the United States Marshal’s Service.