Milford man living illegally in U.S. sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Milford man who was living illegally in the United States and possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

According to a release, Emmanuel Nieto-Trenado, 33, from Mexico and living in Milford, Iowa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on January 28 after a September 17, 2020, guilty plea to one count of illegal re-entry and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In a plea agreement, Nieto-Trenado admitted that he is a citizen of Mexico and had been previously removed from the United States to Mexico in 2013. On October 18, 2019, while law enforcement was executing the arrest warrant for defendant, officers located and ultimately seized over 11 ounces of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and two firearms.

Nieto-Trenado was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Nieto-Trenado is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.