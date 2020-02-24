Milford man charged with forgery and theft out of Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Milford man was charged with forgery and theft after Storm Lake police said he ordered items and then charged them to another person.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that officers received a report of a forgery at Plumbing Wholesale in Storm Lake on December 11, 2019. As part of their investigation, they said that Charles Tewes, 39, of Milford, ordered merchandise and then charged it to someone else. Tewes wasn’t allowed to make the charges, which totaled $495.

Officers were then called to Bomgaars for another report of forgery on December 18, 2019. They said that Tewes ordered merchandise without authorization. The merchandise came to a total of $781.

After being unable to locate Tewes, the police department put out a warrant for his arrest.

On Saturday, Tewes was arrested in Bremer County and held on the warrants.

Tewes was charged with the felonies of ongoing criminal conduct and forgery. He was also charged with third-degree theft.