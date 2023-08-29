MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — A community in the Iowa Great Lakes region is looking to slow traffic as it heads to Okoboji.

The Milford City Council is exploring options that could narrow Highway 71 through Milford from four lanes to three.

The stretch of highway is one of the busiest in the region, and both Okoboji and Arnold Park have already moved forward with two lanes of traffic with a center turning lane.

Council members heard from Iowa DOT Planner Dakin Schultz Monday night, who said the lane change makes sense.

“This helps to move that traffic, get it out of that through lane,” Schultz said. “It quiets the speeds down a little, prevents the racing where they’re moving back and forth doing lane changes trying to get through community as fast as they can, so it’s a safer alternative. It will still move a large volume of traffic just at slower speeds.

Schultz added that Milford officials will ultimately determine if the change takes place. He said that depending on funding, the project could be led by the city or Iowa Department of Transportation.