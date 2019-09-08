Miles for Smiles poker run held for Camp High Hopes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Everything from motorcycles, minivans and sports cars hit the road Saturday for a cause hoping to help kids with disabilities in Siouxland.

“For everybody to get involved. You don’t have to have a million dollars to support Camp High Hopes, every little bit helps and so when you come to camp, when you see what our campers are doing and experiencing and you’re able to help raise money and help be apart of something so awesome and so great, that’s what I hope our riders take home,” said Sarah Morgan, the Advancement Director At Camp High Hopes.

The ride ended Saturday night at Eddie’s Tap in Sgt. Bluff for food, fun, an auction and live music.

