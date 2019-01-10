Mild winter continues in Siouxland

We stayed on the chilly side yesterday. Temperatures got stuck in the upper 20’s here in Sioux City.

This was actually only the second ‘below average’ temperature day of the month so far. To put that in comparison, we have had 7 days above average so far, and some of those days were even 10-20 degrees above average!

The warmer temperatures move back into Siouxland today after a chilly morning with temperatures dropping to the low teens for some areas.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine for much of today, but near dusk we could see some cloud coverage moving through overnight.

That cloud coverage is going to stick with us through pretty much all of Friday and Saturday, and that could even bring a few flurries or a light mix to the area.

Most of the models are greatly limiting accumulation, but there is a chance to see a light dusting as far north as Sioux City. The heaviest part of the storm looks to travel well to the south of Siouxland, but southern Siouxland could still pick up a dusting or so. Overall, it is looking like this system is missing us far to the south, but we could still see a few flakes here and there.

When we travel to Sunday, clear conditions return, and mostly sunny skies take over.

Temperatures will jump back to the upper 30’s and low 40’s by the beginning of next week, and then we have another slight cooldown for Wednesday, although we do look to remain dry throughout.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News