Mike Langley to perform at The Betty Strong Encounter Center on March 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host a performance from local musician Mike Langley.
Langley will be performing at “Shake off the Winter Blues” concert on March 1 at 2 p.m.
The admission is free with a reception after the concert.
Langley has performed around Siouxland for over 40 years. He also has entertained audiences all over the U.S. and Europe.
Latest Stories
- Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals
- 57 Americans prepare to return home after being quarantined at Camp Ashland in Omaha
- Flu season continues in Siouxland with South Dakota reporting more than 7,500 cases
- Iowa DNR says hunting season participation numbers fell in 2019
- Challenges to Iowa judge selection law fail in appeals court