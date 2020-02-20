Mike Langley to perform at The Betty Strong Encounter Center on March 1

Closings
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host a performance from local musician Mike Langley.

Langley will be performing at “Shake off the Winter Blues” concert on March 1 at 2 p.m.

The admission is free with a reception after the concert.

Langley has performed around Siouxland for over 40 years. He also has entertained audiences all over the U.S. and Europe.

