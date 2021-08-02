‘Mighty Ducks’ actor, entrepreneur speaks at Siouxland Chamber’s cryptocurrency summit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first ever Iowa cryptocurrency summit was held in Sioux City Monday.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, welcoming Brock Pierce to speak to leaders around the tri-state

Pierce is most known for his movies from his younger years, like “The Mighty Ducks” and “First Kid,” but has since become a foremost leader in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency who is on a mission to educate the nation’s leaders on crypto so they can create better laws surrounding it.

“I take it as a moral obligation to serve, our elected officials and our civil servants and our government are only going to be able to do as well as they can with information that have. We need to empower with knowledge that they can make the best decisions on our behalf,” Pierce said.

Local city and state leaders from the tri-state attended Monday’s session highlighted how Pierce said Iowa can become a nationwide leader in the booming technology.