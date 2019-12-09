Midwest Dog Training owner found guilty of animal neglect

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The owner of a North Sioux City dog training facility was found guilty of animal neglect after a dog in his care died from being left inside a hot van.

According to the owner of the dog, Elisabeth Maurus, a jury from the Union County Court convicted Chris Railsback, the owner of Midwest Dog Training in North Sioux City on Friday.

Maurus said she left her dog, Ned, in Railsback’s care on June 6. The next afternoon, Midwest Dog Training told her Ned needed to go to the vet. Maurus also said Dr. Katie Bensen, the vet who treated Ned, testified that the dog died of cardiac arrest caused by heatstroke.

It took the jury an hour and a half to find Railsback guilty. He will be facing up to a year in jail and $2,000 in fines.

The judge set the sentencing hearing for next Friday.

