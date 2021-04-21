Midwest 8-Ball Championship underway in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of people from all over the Midwest came to Sioux City this week to participate in the Midwest 8-Ball Championship.

The championship started Wednesday in the Sioux City Convention Center. Participants are competing for the $75,000 prize. There are 120 tables players are competing on and they must be at least 21 years of age to participate.

“I’ve been competing in quite a bit of them they’re fun. You get to meet people from all across the Midwest. You get to meet new people, people coming from out of state,” said participant Rob Ouellette.

The final day of the competition is April 25.