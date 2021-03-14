Middle, high schoolers participate in local softball tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Futures hosted a two day softball tournament for middle and high school students on Saturday.

More than 20 teams from Sioux City, Omaha, and Sioux Falls came out to the Siouxland Expo Center to compete, and organizers said it’s great to be able to play so close to home.

“The futures teams that are all local here are so excited to play here in town in the month of March where we used to have to go to Kansas City or Omaha or Sioux Falls, and then we’re bringing in all these teams, 18 teams outside of Sioux City to stay at the hotels, eat at our facilities, and it just brings a lot of people in the community and to show off this nice building,” said Tournament Director Trever Case.

For many of the teams, the tournament also served as their first games of the year.