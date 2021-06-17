Midday Interview: Rib Fest 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sarah Morgan from Camp High Hopes was in the KCAU 9 studio to talk about Rib Fest 2021.

There’s a $10 entry fee at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. The purchase of a $10 punch card gives people access to five tastings so people can enjoy ribs, chicken and their choice of sides.

A total of 25 cooking teams will be competing in the Backyard BBQ contest, and there will also be a rib tasting contest for adults, teens, and children.

Morgan says that there will be a “meat sale” offered at Rib Fest this year for those who want the to-go option. Boxes of meat will be sold at the event for $50 each.

All proceeds from the event benefit the summer programs for Camp High Hopes, a Sioux City non-profit helping children and adults with disabilities.

Rib Fest 2021 is scheduled for June 19, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Battery Park.

Morgan says those who want more information can visit their website.