SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: MidAmerican is reporting no outages as of 6:20 p.m.

PREVIOUS: MidAmerican is reporting 1,004 customers are without power in Sioux City.

According to the MidAmerican outage map, 1,004 are currently without power, with the outage starting at 4:49 p.m. MidAmerican said the outage is caused due to an equipment problem.

The map shows that crews expect power to be restored by 6:15 p.m.