MidAmerican Energy to install fast-charging stations around Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – MidAmerican Energy Company announced plans to begin building publicly accessible electric vehicle fast-charging stations in five Iowa cities by the end of this year, and 13 more next year, including around a dozen “ultra-fast” chargers on Thursday.

By the end of this December, MidAmerican Energy will start to install 50 kilowatts (kW) direct-current fast chargers in:

Clarinda

Emmetsburg

Fort Dodge

Sheldon

Waterloo

Next year, the company plans to install 50 kW chargers in Altoona and Carroll.

MidAmerican Energy also plans to install 160 kW ultra-fast chargers in more heavily traveled areas in 2020 in:

Avoca

Davenport

Early

Fort Dodge

Waterloo

MidAmerican Energy is working with other communities as well for six additional sites, including two near Des Moines. The company will announce when it finalizes the agreements.

DC fast-chargers, with two charging plugs per station, can generally provide an electric vehicle with an 80% charge in less than 40 minutes. DC ultra-fast chargers can provide the same charge in about 20 minutes, depending on certain factors.

In late July of this year, MidAmerican Energy announced a first-of-its-kind effort in Iowa to build a fast-charger network throughout the state. The company chose locations within around 50 miles of each other to address electric vehicle range anxiety and promote electric vehicle options statewide.

“MidAmerican Energy is now breaking ground on a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle charging network in Iowa. We’d expect to complete our first DC fast-charging site next month. Throughout next year, we’ll add more fast-charging sites as well as ultra-fast chargers, which we’re really excited about. This network will benefit our customers, host communities, travelers, and the environment,” Andrew Lewis, MidAmerican lead engineer said.

MidAmerican Energy has contracted with Los Angeles-based Greenlots to install charging stations and provide payment systems at host locations. MidAmerican Energy will establish and maintain the charging stations while the site hosts will operate them. Customers will pay the usage fee, which is set by the site host and is consistent with state laws and regulations, through a payment card of Greenlots app.

The 18 charging stations will be within MidAmerican Energy’s service territory, with a focus on the Interstate 80, Interstate 29, and Highway 20 corridors. The chargers will be compatible with nearly all electric vehicles.

The 50 kW DC fast-charging stations to begin construction by December 31 include:

Clarinda: Casey’s General Store, 1107 S. 16th Street

Emmetsburg: Casey’s General Store, 2406 Main Street

Fort Dodge: Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th Street

Sheldon: Fareway, 2603 Park Street

Waterloo: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial Street

50 kW DC fast-charging station to be built in 2020 include:

Altoona: Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh, 3590 Prairie Fire Drive NW

Carroll: site under negotiation

160 kW ultra-fast charging stations to be built in 2020 include:

Avoca: Casey’s General Store, 1019 N. Chestnut Street

Davenport: site under negotiation

Early: Casey’s General Store, 2245 Karr Avenue

Fort Dodge: site under negotiation

Waterloo: Hy-Vee, 1422 Flammang Drive

Six additional sites under negotiation

To further promote electric vehicle adoption in Iowa, MidAmerican Energy began offering electric vehicle and charging station rebates to its customers earlier this year.

The company provides $500 rebates to residential customers who buy o lease a new electric vehicle.

They also offer $1,500 rebates to businesses that purchase “level 2” charging stations, which generally charge electric vehicles in 4-8 hours.

MidAmerican Energy Company headquarters is located in Des Moines Iowa and serves more than 738,000 electric customers in Iowa, Illinois, d South Dakota, and 765,000 natural gas customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

For more information about MidAmerican Energy, you can go to their website, as well as their social media pages.