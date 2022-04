SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over 1,000 power outages have been reported according to MidAmerican’s power outage map.

Sioux City’s northside is seeing approximately 1,420 customers without power. The outages were reported just before 8:30 p.m. and there is currently no estimate as to when power might be restored.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will provide updates as more information is made available.