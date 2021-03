SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the MidAmerican power outage map, parts of Siouxland are seeing a power outage.

The power outage map website claims 24 customers in Sioux City are without power as of 2:15 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of MidAmerican Energy Company

The website also claims customers should have power restored by 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.