SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MidAmerican Energy Company is preparing for how the upcoming storm could impact Siouxland.

The company’s spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said ice buildup on powerlines followed by winds can cause those lines to bounce out of control. MidAmerican has already positioned contract line crews and tree crews into northwest Iowa.

Greenwood said a storm response trailer which includes parts needed for repairs is also stationed in Siouxland.

“And that is a truck that’s full of parts, it’s full of materials that our crews need during a standard restoration process and instead of those crews heading to their local service centers that have storage. We come to them, and it just makes restoration go faster,” said Greenwood.

While power outages might not occur until late Monday night, Greenwood urges anyone to report power outages to MidAmerican by calling or going to their website.