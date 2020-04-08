MidAmerican Energy donates $500,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – MidAmerican Energy Company announced its foundation will donate half a million dollars to support local food insecurity relief and other COVID-19-related response efforts throughout the company’s service area.

The $500,000 MidAmerican Energy Foundation pledged to more than 30 organizations will fund local food banks, community foundations, and United Way agencies addressing hunger and other urgent community needs.

“The pandemic has put strains on our customers, businesses, and non-profits everywhere. We live in the communities we serve and are proud to not only provide the reliable electric and gas service that people need now more than ever but to support the organizations that are on the frontline meeting other essential needs, such as food security and emotional well-being,” MidAmerican Energy Vice President, Economic Connections and Integration Kathryn Kunert said.

The company is focusing on its donations to support organizations that can rapidly respond to essential local needs. MidAmerican Energy said that organizations they have donated to have exhibited their wide-reach and ability to serve their regional populations.

“We’re committed to helping our customers facing these unprecedented challenges. Nonprofits are really feeling a squeeze with increased demands from their communities, fundraising disruptions, and challenges in getting help from volunteers due to health concerns. We believe this donation will provide real help to meed these very real needs,” Kunert added.

To support customers experiencing financial stress during the pandemic, last month MidAmerican temporarily suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. The company is working with customers affected by COVID-19 to make sure they continue to receive the energy services they need during this time. MidAmerican encourages any customer who is facing hardship to call them at 888-427-5632.

For more information about MidAmerican Energy, you can visit their social media pages or their website by clicking here.

