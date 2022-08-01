SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council signed off on a development agreement with Mid American Energy Company for plans on a new service center.

The company plans to build the facility on a 58-acre site on the city’s northside near where the new Woodbury County Jail is being built.

Sioux City developer Rick Bertrand expressed concerns about the project but the agreement passed 3 – 0 with both Mayor Scott and Councilman Dan Moore abstaining.

“Well, my main objective was to protect the property and the property owners to the south, this is one of those situations where I think this is being rushed because people see big dollars with Mid American and big project which again, I understand that but at the end of the day have to protect the property owners around the project,” said Bertrand.

“I think that will be addressed more into the future once the parcel is developed and how does that work into the grading plan and to the slopes and just to the geography of the entire area,” said Moore.

Several Mid American service facilities will be relocated to the new facility to be built next year.