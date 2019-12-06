Mid-Sioux Opportunity will host Holiday Tour of Homes in Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. will host a Holiday Tour of Homes in Remsen on Sunday.

All of the funds raised will be used for direct services to families.

Assistance may be in the form of clothing items, food, rental or utility assistance.

The people that have graciously opened their homes for the holiday tour are Patty Bindner, Don & Shelly Kass, Justin & Stacy Pick, and Pete & Ruth Staab.

A ticket is required to go on the holiday house tour.

To purchase a ticket, visit the Mid-Sioux Opportunity office in Remsen.