Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. to host Holiday Tour of Homes

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Mid-Sioux Opportnity, Inc. of Remsen, Iowa will be hosting a Holiday Tour of Homes to help provide services to families.

The event will be held on Sunday, December 8. The proceeds from the event will be used to assist families who are in need of clothing items, food, rental assistance or utility assistance.

The following people have opened their doors to be apart of this event.

Patty Bindner

Don & Shelly Kass

Justin & Stacy Pick

Pete & Ruth Staab

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 apiece and can be purchased at the Mid-Sioux Opportunity office in Remsen.

For more information on the event, click here.