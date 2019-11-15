Mid-Sioux Opportunity hosts 11th annual mitten fundraiser

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is hosting its 11th annual mitten fundraiser.

Mid-Sioux Opportunity is partnering with local businesses from five counties in Iowa to provide assistance to needy families.

The five counties are Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, Plymouth, and Sioux Counties.

You can purchase a mitten for $1.00 at any of the following businesses:

Akron: Maynard’s

Cherokee: Fareway, Bongaars, or Hy-Vee

Granville: Granville Short Stop

Ida Grove: Cenex or Food Pride

LeMars: Iowa State Bank

Remsen: American Bank, Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc., Iowa State Bank, Mrs. B’s Convenience Store

Rock Rapids: Sunshine Foods, P-N-P

Sioux Center: Sioux-Per Center

All of the funds and proceeds will go to families in need assisting them in clothing items, food, utility assistance, or rental assistance.