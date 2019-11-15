Mid-Sioux Opportunity hosts 11th annual mitten fundraiser

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is hosting its 11th annual mitten fundraiser.
Mid-Sioux Opportunity is partnering with local businesses from five counties in Iowa to provide assistance to needy families.
The five counties are Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, Plymouth, and Sioux Counties.
You can purchase a mitten for $1.00 at any of the following businesses:
- Akron: Maynard’s
- Cherokee: Fareway, Bongaars, or Hy-Vee
- Granville: Granville Short Stop
- Ida Grove: Cenex or Food Pride
- LeMars: Iowa State Bank
- Remsen: American Bank, Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc., Iowa State Bank, Mrs. B’s Convenience Store
- Rock Rapids: Sunshine Foods, P-N-P
- Sioux Center: Sioux-Per Center
All of the funds and proceeds will go to families in need assisting them in clothing items, food, utility assistance, or rental assistance.