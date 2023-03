SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In a companywide push to go green, Mid-American Energy has added an all-electric utility truck to their lineup.

Mid-American Energy showcased the vehicle Tuesday morning.

Employees over at Mid-American said it’s part of a pilot program to see if these vehicles will be able to perform operations effectively.

Andrew Glisar, a spokesperson for the company says, the trucks will require a lot less maintenance and that’s something he’s looking forward to.