SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Aviation is the focus for a summer learning camp returning to the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation in Sioux City.

Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac is a camp for third, fourth, and fifth-graders with sessions planned for June 8, 9, and 15.

Teachers will be providing lessons each day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to museum education director Susanne Bartels the camp features hands-on activities aimed at introducing young students to the theory of flight.

“Students are going to learn about flight dynamics and we’re going to build airplanes out of various materials and then in the afternoon we’re going to study rocketry and what it means and they’re all going to have their own rockets,” Bartels said.

This is the camp’s second year.

The camp costs $70 for non-members and $60 for members. Box lunches will be available for $8, or campers can bring a sack lunch for no additional cost.

Registration is available on their website. If you have any questions, please contact Suzanne Bartels at 712-541-8412. Callers are asked to leave a message if there is no answer.