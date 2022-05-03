SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Aviation enthusiasts are in for an eye-opening summer in Sioux City.

The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation announced its summer event schedule Tuesday.

As well as educational offerings, the museum will host several aircraft that have been restored to their former glory including a Boeing B-17.

The “Flying Fortress” was stationed in Sioux City during World War II.

The B-17 and two other vintage aircraft included in what’s known as the “Commemorative Air Force” will be in Sioux City offering daily flights and tours from July 18 to July 24.

The Museum’s first arrival of the summer touches down next week.

An Experimental Aviation Association Ford Tri-Motor is scheduled for rides and walk arounds May 12 through May 15.

“If you’ve never been on a Ford Tri-Motor before you need to do it. It’s fun, it flies a little slow, about 90 miles an hour but it’s a great opportunity because everybody on the Ford Tri-Motor gets their own seat,” said MAMAT Executive Director Larry Finley.

You can find more information about these opportunities on the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation website.

A full list of activities can be found below:

EAA Ford Tri-Motor Liberty 5T-B

Fly the Ford

May 12 – 15 (Thursday – Sunday)

Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac

Grades 3rd – 5th

Registration will open soon for this day camp.

June 8 and June 15

Junior Pilot Summer Camp

Grades 6th – 7th

Grades 8th – 9th

Registration will open soon for this two-day camp.

July 14 – 15

80th Anniversary Sioux City Army Air Base

(Opened July 5, 1942)

CAF Texas Raiders B17, B18, T6

Daily flights and tours July 18 – July 24