Mid America Museum hosting Flight 232 Open House in honor of 30th anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s a day many Siouxlanders will never forget, the day United Flight 232 crashed at Sioux Gateway Airport. That was July 19, 1989.

This year on July 19 will mark the 30th anniversary of that horrible crash and while there is no city-wide event marking that day, a special event is planned at the air museum.

The Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation is hosting an open house in honor of that crash. That will be Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be free to the public. A free-will offering will be accepted to support the continued upkeep of the 232 exhibits at the museum.

That exhibit is the only display of the crash and the emergency responders from that day. Museum officials saying many people, not just victims families, and friends, but first responders still visit the exhibit each week.

The air museum is located on the northeast corner of the airfield, at 2600 Exhibition Court, Sioux City.

Larry Finley, Executive Director of the Mid America Museum, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with the details.