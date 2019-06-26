Mid America Air Museum hosts Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac camp

Kids in Siouxland had a chance to learn about history while also learning more about potential future careers.

The Mid America Air Museum holding ‘Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac’ camp for third through fifth grade students. Kids at the camp got the experience World War II aircraft through a simulator, but they also got to climb in a real aircraft as well.

Even though the technology was from the past, volunteer organizers say the camp can help students understand basic concepts for future STEM careers.

“Give them a chance to think about ‘well I could do that’ or ‘I could fly a plane’ or ‘I could be an engineer’. Things that maybe in the regular classroom that’s aren’t being encouraged. There’s a lot of career opportunities out there and this is kind of a beginning, hopefully, to get them interested in, in something different, something new,” Air Museum Volunteer Randy Bartels said.

The Mid America Air Museum is open most days between 10:00am and 4:00pm, except for Sundays when they open at noon. The Museum is closed Wednesdays.