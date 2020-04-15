Michael Foods providing thousands of pounds of food products to families in need

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) – One of the nation’s largest egg producers is coming to the aid of northeast Nebraskans impacted by the coronavirus.

Michael Foods normally provides eggs and egg products to restaurant owners but Tuesday anyone in need of extra food was provided with a box including everything from liquid egg and hard-boiled eggs to mashed potatoes, hashbrowns and more.

Organizers of the drive through service at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield hoping to hand out more than 700 of the 41 pound boxes.

“So many of our businesses right now are struggling and have had to lay off people. Anything we can do to help and to see and hear the laughter and see the smiles on peoples faces, underneath their masks of course, has been great,” says Megan Weaver, Wakefield Economic Development Director.

Michael Foods facilities across the country are also holding donation events like this one and at the last check over 20 thousand families in 10 states have been helped.

“Overall we just want to support our community, we think it’s important to be part of the community and support our community. We are the largest employer in this area and it’s very important that we work together with our communities,” says Brady Weaver, Operations Manager for Michael Foods.

Weaver says that the company is donating to 14 communities in northeast Nebraska and hopes to help 6,000 families. Any excess boxes will be given to area Food Banks.

Additional food distribution information is listed below.

Wednesday April 15:

Plainview, NE at the Methodist Church beginning at 7 a.m.

Emerson, NE at the high school beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Hartington, NE at the fire hall starting at 11:30 a.m.

Allen, NE at the high school beginning at 1 p.m.

Creighton, NE at Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Wayne, NE at Journey Christian Church beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Thursday April 16: