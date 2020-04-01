Meth found in Norfolk man’s sock after single-car crash

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk man crashed his car Tuesday night resulting in his arrest for impaired driving and possession of meth after a small amount of the substance was found in his sock.

Richard Domsch, 45, of Norfolk, was initially arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, first offense, and subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

The single-car crash occurred near the intersection of Crestview Road and Ridgeway Drive around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said due to Domsch’s behavior, he was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and to submit to a preliminary breath test. The results indicated he was impaired.

In a search, officers recovered a small amount of a crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine from Domsch’s sock, officials said.

Norfolk police said Domsch refused to provide a urine sample for chemical testing at the jail.

Domsch was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

