Messy road conditions this morning

Plenty of snow has already fallen in Siouxland, and we are expecting more throughout the morning hours.

Our studio right here in Sioux City had around 4.5″ of snow at 4am this morning, and the snow continues falling.

Snow totals are still expected to be within the 5-10 inch range across Siouxland. Most of the highest accumulation totals should be to the east of Sioux City.

Road conditions are poor this morning, and with the sheer volume of snow that has fallen, it will take most of today to really see a recovery in road conditions. Completely covered roads are everywhere this morning.

Some good news however, it looks like winds will not be a major factor with this system, so that means once the snow stops falling, and the roads are plowed, snow should not blow back onto the roadways afterwards.

The snow should be clearing out for most by noon today, but a few flurries could hang around through the early afternoon hours.

If you wanted more snow, you got it! There are two more chances to see snowfall in the 7-day forecast.

First, jumping to Friday, a mix of rain and snow will move through. Saturday will look much of the same, but we are expecting potentially heavy snowfall with this system.

There are still many question marks with this next storm. Temperatures will stick around the freezing mark for much of Friday and Saturday. What this means is it will be hard for snow to form, and that could be replaced with rain, which would significantly drop snow totals. If we see temperatures dip a few degrees cooler, we will end up seeing more snow.

The next snow chance we have is for next Monday and Tuesday. That storm is pretty far out still, so make sure you stay up to date with the latest right here on KCAU 9 News.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News