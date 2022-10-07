LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Plymouth County man found guilty for the murder of his stepson has been sentenced to prison.

Thomas Knapp, 84, of Merrill, appeared in the Plymouth County Courthouse Friday where he was sentenced for first-degree murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, and two counts of domestic assault abuse causing bodily injury.

Knapp was sentenced to life without parole on the count of first-degree murder.

Knapp must also pay a combined $3,255 in fines and $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Kevin Juzek.

On September 13, a jury found Knapp guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury. In a separate case, he was also found guilty of willful injury causing bodily injury and two counts of domestic assault abuse causing bodily injury.

Knapp was charged with the shooting death of his wife’s son, Juzek, 51, back in May 2020. According to reports, the shooting happened after a domestic dispute at a Merrill residence that escalated while law enforcement was heading to the scene.

In August 2021, a judge had ruled Knapp incompetent to stand trial, saying he was “suffering from a mental disorder which prevents the defendant from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in the defense.” That was later reversed in February 2022.