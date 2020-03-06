Merrill man sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for burglary, forgery

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Plymouth County Attorney, Darin Raymond, announced that a Merrill man, formerly from Sheldon, was sentenced on February 11, in Plymouth County District Court to 15 years in prison for three felony criminal offenses.

David Robertson, 55, of Merrill, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of forgery.

The burglaries occurred in rural Plymouth County in early December 2019, and the forgery charge resulted from items Robertson stole during the burglaries.

This case was originally investigated by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Plymouth County Attorney’s Office.

Robertson was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Robertson was taken into immediate custody by the Plymouth County Sheriff, who transported Roberston to the Iowa Department of Corrections where he will serve his sentence.

The court suspended all fines but ordered Robertson to pay restitution to the victims of his offenses.