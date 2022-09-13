LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Plymouth County man on trial for the murder of his stepson has been found guilty Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas Knapp, 84, of Merrill, appeared in the Plymouth County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon where a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury. In a separate case, he was also found guilty of willful injury causing bodily injury and two counts of domestic assault abuse causing bodily injury.

Knapp was charged for the shooting death of his wife’s son, Kevin Juzek, 51, back in May 2020. According to reports, the shooting happened after a domestic dispute at a Merrill residence that escalated while law enforcement was heading to the scene.

Knapp pleaded not guilty in Plymouth County District Court on August 4, 2020.

A year later, he was ruled by the presiding judge to be incompetent to stand trial after the court found Knapp to be “suffering from a mental disorder which prevents the defendant from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in the defense.” That was later reversed in February 2022.

Gage Teunissen assisted in writing this story.