MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – Merrill’s rural, volunteer fire and EMS run on donations from the community.

Over in Merrill on Sunday, the volunteer members for the fire department and ambulance held an annual fundraiser to keep operations moving forward.

Town square had a cook-out with some treats for a free-will donation toward the replacement of departmental equipment.

Both Mercy’s and W.I.N.G.S. air care helicopters made a stop at the event. Organizers explained it’s important for the community to come together when they hold these sorts of events.

“It’s really nice to get out here and meet people and get their stories and see how we can improve and also get really good outcome stories too,” said Merrill EMS Director Gina McNabney.

Currently, the departments are saving up for a new brush fire rig to replace one damaged in a fire.