Meridian Clinical Research seeking participants in COVID-19 vaccine trails in NE, SD

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – Meridian Clinical Research is seeking participants for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
The trials will happen in the following areas in Siouxland:
- Nebraska: Norfolk and Omaha
- South Dakota: Dakota Dunes
The medical clinic said the studies will help determine the safety and efficacy of investigational vaccines that are intended to protect against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Officials mention that for people to eligible, they must:
- Be at least 18 years or older
- Not have a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection
- Not be pregnant or breastfeeding
They will receive compensation for participating and don’t need health insurance to join.
Those that are interested in joining a study can sign up by clicking here or call the Meridian call center at 402-934-7563 for Nebraska and South Dakota.
For more information, visit the Meridian Clinical Research website.
Latest Stories
- Gov. Reynolds defends opening businesses as Iowa virus cases grow
- Lawmakers encourage states to allow hospitals to resume elective procedures
- Union at odds with Trump’s order for meat processors
- Some Texas businesses can reopen on Friday — but some say lawmakers say it’s too soon
- House Democrats push for support for federal support for public service workers