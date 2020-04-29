Meridian Clinical Research seeking participants in COVID-19 vaccine trails in NE, SD

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – Meridian Clinical Research is seeking participants for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

The trials will happen in the following areas in Siouxland:

The medical clinic said the studies will help determine the safety and efficacy of investigational vaccines that are intended to protect against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Officials mention that for people to eligible, they must:

Be at least 18 years or older

Not have a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Not be pregnant or breastfeeding

They will receive compensation for participating and don’t need health insurance to join.

Those that are interested in joining a study can sign up by clicking here or call the Meridian call center at 402-934-7563 for Nebraska and South Dakota.

For more information, visit the Meridian Clinical Research website.

