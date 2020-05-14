Meridian Clinical Research looking for applicants for COVID-19 vaccine trials

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – Federal health officials are saying a vaccine for the coronavirus is still months away, but a Siouxland business is helping in the search for an effective vaccine.

Meridian Clinical Research in Dakota Dunes is taking part in one of several trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

An official with the Omaha-based company said they’re looking for Siouxlanders to test this vaccine that could help get this pandemic under control.

“The folks in this area to be part of the greater solution, you know, hopefully getting our lives back to normal. The faster we can test these vaccine candidates, the faster we can develop an actually approved vaccine,” Andrew Kimball, Meridian Clinical Research said.

There are many requirements in order to qualify for the paid study including being healthy and over 18-years-old.

KCAU 9 was told that applicants go through a rigorous screening process for the vaccine trial.