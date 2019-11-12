UnityPoint Health, Sanford Health merger falls through

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – A planned merger between UnityPoint Health and Sanford Health has been called off.

Statements from both organizations said that the merger has ended. In June, the two organizations signed a letter of intent to join their brands.

A statement from UnityPoint said they have decided to not move forward with the partnership, but that they will continue to “evaluate any avenue that improves the delivery of healthcare.”

Sanford Health said they are disappointed in UnityPoint Health’s decision.

Both organizations said they will continue to provide quality services to the communities they serve.

UnityPoint Health statement:

“I’m tremendously proud of our organization and we will continue to work tirelessly to evaluate any avenue that improves the delivery of healthcare. Sanford is an exceptional organization with a bright future ahead. UnityPoint Health moves forward with strong roots and a fierce commitment to improving the experience of the people we serve.” Kevin Vermeer, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health

Sanford Health statement:

“Our conversations regarding a potential merger with UnityPoint Health have ended. We were excited at the opportunity our combination would have provided to create a new health system of national prominence. The executive management teams and physicians worked diligently for 18 months to provide a merger recommendation to the boards. We are disappointed that the UnityPoint Health board failed to embrace the vision. Our focus now is on the patients and communities we serve and the 50,000 people working tirelessly to support them.” Kelby Krabbenhoft, President and CEO, Sanford Health