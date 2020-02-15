MercyOne unveils new radiology suite

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A three million dollar complete renovation of the interventional radiology suite opened today.

Folks will now be able to get procedures with cutting edge technology at MercyOne Siouxland.

The new equipment allows patients to receive the lowest dose of radiation possible while still producing a high-quality image.

Tim Daugherty, Vice President of Operations and Strategy at MercyOne, said the renovated suite makes treating diseases like cancer safer all without having to travel.

“Previously, people had to leave the market, have to travel an hour to Sioux Falls or even Omaha or even Mayo, to do some of these procedures. Right now they can get them done right here in an outpatient environment, quickly get back home and have their loved ones around and improve their healing and recovery process,” Daugherty said.

The new interventional radiology suite was installed in January and the first procedures were performed this month.

