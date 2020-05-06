MercyOne, UnityPoint treating 85 COVID-19 patients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for 85 COVID-19 patients.

In a joint statement from the two hospitals, they are not providing more details regarding the patients as they said they want to protect their privacy.

The two hospitals reported having 97 patients Tuesday.

According to the statement, as health officials continue to report information about suspected and confirmed cases, the medical staff and infection prevention leaders of the two hospitals will continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines for screening, testing and infection control.