HARTLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne’s Hartley Community Memorial Health Center will be transferring services to another location outside of Hartley.

According to a release from Hartley Family Care, the family medicine clinic will transfer practices to Spencer Hospital and be renamed Hartley Family Care of Spencer Hospital.

The release stated that the operations will be managed in collaboration with Avera Medical Group Spencer (AMGS). They expect services to be comparable to Milford and Sioux Rapids practices that have been serving their communities for more than 20 years.

“We’ve appreciated our relationship with MercyOne and the services it offered,” said Chairperson for the Community Memorial Health Center Board Colleen Paulsen, “Given how many of our community members utilize a wide range of medical services based in Spencer, our board members believe aligning local primary care services with Spencer Hospital makes sense for the communities we serve.”

Services that Hartley Family Care will offer local family care as well as lab diagnostic imaging and physical therapy services. At the time of the release, there is no expected opening date while they finalize the transition of the clinic space to Spencer Hospital as well as hiring professionals.

“Spencer Hospital understands the trust that the citizens of Hartley and O’Brien County have placed in us,” said Spencer Hospital President Bill Bumgarner, “As a rural healthcare provider, we realize the value of local access to quality medical services. We look forward to serving the people of Hartley and surrounding communities, which includes dozens of our own employees.”

Hartley Family Care’s opening date, new care provider, and information about appointment scheduling will be provided as preparations are completed, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Zulk.