MercyOne to open new Heart and Vascular Center in Siouxland

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center announced that they’re opening a facility in Dakota Dunes.

The new location will be MercyOne Dakota Dunes Heart and Vascular Center, 711 Sioux Point Road, Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Dr. Glynne Edwards, MD MercyOne Interventional Cardiologist. Courtesy of MercyOne.

Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Glynne Edwards, and his team will offer:

  • Cardiac consultations
  • EKG
  • Stress testing that will include treadmill and echocardiograms
  • Carotid
  • Ultrasound screenings
  • Outpatient heart rhythm monitoring.

