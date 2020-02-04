MercyOne to open new Heart and Vascular Center in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP/KCAU) - While voters in Iowa turned out to make their voices heard as they caucused for their choice of a presidential candidate, results from the Iowa Democratic Party have been delayed.

Officials of the Iowa Democratic Party said final results would be released later Tuesday and offered assurances that the problem was not a result of “a hack or an intrusion." Officials were conducting quality checks and verifying results, prioritizing the integrity of the results, the party said in a statement.