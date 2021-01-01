MercyOne to honor health care workers by lighting up the sky

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne medical centers throughout Iowa, including in Sioux City, will shine a bright spotlight starting Friday night to show appreciation for all healthcare workers.

The lights will be visible for miles, pending weather conditions. A release says the lights will be illuminated daily at 5 p.m. and will continue through January 7.

MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz said they hope the lights serve as a beacon of light for our communities and visible recognition of the many types of health care workers.

“We are incredibly proud of the quality and personalized care provided by our colleagues to patients and each other along with the innovation underway. As we continue to battle COVID-19 together, we are filled with hope and gratitude. These lights signal to our colleagues and communities we will persevere together and move toward a brighter future in 2021,” Ritz said.

The beacons of gratitude and hope have been installed at the following locations: