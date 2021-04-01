MercyOne staff wears blue for child abuse awareness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday marked the first day of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Employees at the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center wore blue Thursday to bring awareness to the issue that plagues communities across the country.

Child Advocacy Center Manager Amy Scarmon said that every person in a community can play a part in ending child abuse.

“So whether that means helping out a neighbor who’s struggling a little bit or offering a little support to a family that needs it. Those are just the things that we really want people to think about how they can help in their community and help kids stay safe.” said Scarmon.