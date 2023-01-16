SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ladies, it’s time to mark your calendars, because Woman’s Night Out is returning with food, shopping, and fun all for a good cause!

According to a release from MercyOne, an evening of shopping, dinner, and more will be returning on March 30 at the South Sioux City Riverfront Marriott.

Kerry Pomarolli, Courtesy of MercyOne Siouxland

“When women come together to support children and families in need, it’s magic, said MercyOne Western Iowa Vice President of mission, marketing, and support services Lea Greathouse, “Since 200, we have hosted tens of thousands of women for this event, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center, all while having a wonderful time shopping, eating, and laughing.”

40 vendors will be available for shopping and papering, health screenings, dinner, and entertainment by comedian Kerri Pomarolli. The event will start at 4 p.m. with dinner and the show starting at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go to the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center, which works with organizations that handle potential cases of child abuse. The program has helped nearly 25,000 Siouxland children over 33 years.

“Families never expect to be in the position of having to use the Child Advocacy Center,” said MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center Manager Bridgid Strait, “It is so important to us that every family has access to these specialized services regardless of their ability to pay. Support from our community is invaluable to ensuring children and families receive the support and care they need to move forward and heal., We are grateful to the MercyOne Siouxland Foundation for its generous support in the past and are looking forward to this year’s event.”

Tickets for Woman’s Night Out are available online.