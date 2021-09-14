MercyOne Siouxland Wound Center adds new hyperbaric oxygen chamber

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Mercy One Siouxland’s Wound Center has expanded to be able to care for more patients.

The newly renovated center features equipment and a new hyperbaric chamber. The chamber encloses a patient in a pressurized, 100 percent oxygen environment. The therapy can help save limbs from amputation.

“Social reason they couldn’t, but most times its some sort of medical problem intervened and made it impossible for us to get them eventually in, so this helps us to get them in, in a timely fashion that gets them better quicker,” Dr. Paul Johnson, of MercyOne Siouxland.

MercyOne Siouxland Wound Center is the only area hospital to offer hyperbaric oxygen therapy for serious wounds.

On top of the new chamber, the wound center made improvements to their waiting area and additional privacy for patients, changing areas and privacy doors.